Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading 6.6% Higher

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $13.82. Approximately 249,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,422,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

A number of analysts recently commented on SGML shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

