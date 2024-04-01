Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 718,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,429,442 shares.The stock last traded at $10.13 and had previously closed at $9.93.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $684.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 71.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 147,844 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 37,029 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

