iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 47,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 91,380 shares.The stock last traded at $39.37 and had previously closed at $39.63.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.