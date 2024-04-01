Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Up 5.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $55.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trip.com Group traded as high as $46.37 and last traded at $46.33. Approximately 518,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,839,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.89.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,789,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,932,000 after buying an additional 2,581,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,047,000 after buying an additional 330,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,142,000 after buying an additional 1,072,288 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

