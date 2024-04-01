Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Holdings Lifted by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN owned approximately 0.84% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tlwm lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,728.9% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,269,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,632 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,191,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 761,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 350,333 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,142,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,488,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ BSCU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.28. 87,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,481. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $17.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0613 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.