Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the February 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FEDU remained flat at $10.79 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25. Four Seasons Education has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $11.82.

Get Four Seasons Education (Cayman) alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.