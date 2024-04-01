Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Short Interest Update

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,590,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the February 29th total of 10,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE PSTG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,447. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

