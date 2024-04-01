Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Short Interest Update

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the February 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,918,000. Institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Disruptive Materials ETF alerts:

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DMAT stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 million, a PE ratio of -2,191.28 and a beta of 1.05. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Company Profile

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.