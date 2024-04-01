Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Short Interest Update

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the February 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Disruptive Materials ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,918,000. Institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DMAT stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 million, a PE ratio of -2,191.28 and a beta of 1.05. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Company Profile
The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Disruptive Materials ETF
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.