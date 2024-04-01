Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the February 29th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 344,277 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 583,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 67,473 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 75,232 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 19,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of EVN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.09. 111,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,472. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $10.45.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.0461 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

