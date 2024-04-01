Country Club Bank GFN Trims Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 20.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,487,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,033,000 after acquiring an additional 424,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,755 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 28.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $444,821,000 after acquiring an additional 483,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,878,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,593,157. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.00. 200,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.32.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.67%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

