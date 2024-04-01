Durante & Waters LLC Makes New Investment in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Durante & Waters LLC purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Durante & Waters LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Durante & Waters LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.48. The company had a trading volume of 40,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,897. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.88. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $54.32.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

