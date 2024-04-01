Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

ROP traded down $8.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $552.58. 77,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,812. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $430.03 and a 12-month high of $565.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $549.06 and a 200 day moving average of $527.35. The firm has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

