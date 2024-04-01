Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,284 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 641.5% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 41,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 35,870 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,281,000. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,661,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

KRE traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,382,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,413,693. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $54.47.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

