Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 1st (AAPL, ABCB, ABNB, AFMD, ALL, ALT, AMX, AMZN, ANAB, ANNX)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2024

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 1st:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $185.00 to $170.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $127.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright to $10.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $172.00 to $188.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $211.00 to $217.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $25.00 to $23.70. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $40.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $3.30. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $12.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $110.00 to $115.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $99.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $46.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price lowered by Argus from $23.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $114.00 to $121.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $335.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $12.00 to $13.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $375.00 to $440.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.50 to $17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $114.00 to $108.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $50.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $58.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $63.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $34.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $185.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $25.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $42.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) had its target price boosted by Argus from $80.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $380.00 to $410.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $400.00 to $425.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $335.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $386.00 to $417.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $50.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $27.00 to $33.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) had its target price trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $41.00 to $38.00. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $72.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $62.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $2.00 to $3.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $11.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $490.00 to $540.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $51.50 to $58.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $7.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $186.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $465.00 to $550.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $67.00 to $76.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $157.00 to $156.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $120.00 to $144.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $167.00 to $188.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $12.00 to $7.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $38.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $102.00 to $110.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $106.00 to $104.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $48.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $7.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $4.00 to $4.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $59.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) had its price target reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $75.00 to $25.00. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $5.50 to $4.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $89.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $93.00 to $99.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $167.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $293.00 to $340.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $260.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $224.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $33.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $69.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $27.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $102.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $17.00 to $34.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.50 to $3.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $45.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $31.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $38.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $480.00 to $483.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3.00 to $2.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $89.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) had its price target reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $11.50 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $53.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $195.00 to $205.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $30.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $31.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $178.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $115.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $1.00 to $0.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $111.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

