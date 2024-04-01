Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 1st (AAPL, ABCB, ABNB, AFMD, ALL, ALT, AMX, AMZN, ANAB, ANNX)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 1st:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $185.00 to $170.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $127.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright to $10.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $172.00 to $188.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $211.00 to $217.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $25.00 to $23.70. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $40.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $3.30. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $12.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $110.00 to $115.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $99.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $46.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price lowered by Argus from $23.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $114.00 to $121.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $335.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $12.00 to $13.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $375.00 to $440.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.50 to $17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $114.00 to $108.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $50.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $58.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $63.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $34.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $185.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $25.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $42.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) had its target price boosted by Argus from $80.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $380.00 to $410.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $400.00 to $425.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $335.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $386.00 to $417.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $50.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $27.00 to $33.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) had its target price trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $41.00 to $38.00. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $72.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $62.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $2.00 to $3.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $11.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $490.00 to $540.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $51.50 to $58.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $7.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $186.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $465.00 to $550.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $67.00 to $76.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $157.00 to $156.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $120.00 to $144.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $167.00 to $188.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $12.00 to $7.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $38.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $102.00 to $110.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $106.00 to $104.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $48.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $7.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $4.00 to $4.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $59.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) had its price target reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $75.00 to $25.00. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $5.50 to $4.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $89.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $93.00 to $99.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $167.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $293.00 to $340.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $260.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $224.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $33.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $69.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $27.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $102.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $17.00 to $34.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.50 to $3.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $45.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $31.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $38.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $480.00 to $483.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3.00 to $2.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $89.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) had its price target reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $11.50 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $53.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $195.00 to $205.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $30.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $31.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $178.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $115.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $1.00 to $0.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $111.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

