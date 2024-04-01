iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 264,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

IFRA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.36. 185,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

