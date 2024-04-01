Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Boosted by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 39,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CAT traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $364.76. 755,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,281. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $367.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.