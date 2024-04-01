Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 575 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $1,488,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Shopify by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.05.

SHOP traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,220,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,695,068. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.23. The company has a market capitalization of $100.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 857.54 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

