Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 26,097 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.61, for a total transaction of $8,497,444.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,792 shares in the company, valued at $113,244,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,667 shares of company stock worth $72,822,280. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $318.08. The stock had a trading volume of 928,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.99. The company has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 886.16, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

