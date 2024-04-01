Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 59,390 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,390 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Etfidea LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $57.71. 475,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,204. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.93. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

