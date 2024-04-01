iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,809. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.51.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

