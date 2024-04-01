Country Club Bank GFN Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,707 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,475 over the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $8.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $280.87. 1,462,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $291.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.07.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

