Country Club Bank GFN Trims Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN owned 0.25% of Federated Hermes worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 87.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,601,000 after purchasing an additional 533,083 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 54.4% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35,032 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 368.9% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 277,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 218,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 12.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,033,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,470,000 after buying an additional 562,232 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth $1,016,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FHI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.95. 201,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,712. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $45.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 32.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FHI shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 8,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $300,117.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $3,199,668.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 289,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,222,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 8,302 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $300,117.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,092,831. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

