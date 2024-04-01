Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 126.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,662 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,503,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $481,016,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 151.4% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,847,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,098 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1415 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

