Country Club Bank GFN Sells 1,212 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NVS traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.74. 653,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,769. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.73. The company has a market capitalization of $202.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.09 and a 12 month high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

