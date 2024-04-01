Country Club Bank GFN Sells 2,754 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.1% of Country Club Bank GFN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Country Club Bank GFN owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $27,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.48. 9,019,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,705,141. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

