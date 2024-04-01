SingularityNET (AGIX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.18 Billion

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $198.67 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00001717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007765 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00023591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00014726 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00014386 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,631.15 or 0.99980605 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.13 or 0.00140035 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,685,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,686,326.9835198 with 1,279,380,812.6426191 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.26448802 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $157,453,606.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

