Snider Financial Group Acquires 1,534 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Snider Financial Group owned 0.05% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.90. 654,180 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

