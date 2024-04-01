Nvest Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Nvest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,802 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,334.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,578 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,543,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

