Nvest Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nvest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 9.4% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,611,000 after buying an additional 64,537 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,011 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $335.89. The stock had a trading volume of 464,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,393. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.23 and a 1 year high of $340.83. The company has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.79.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

