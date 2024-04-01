Nvest Financial LLC Takes $248,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 122,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.43. 158,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,651. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.