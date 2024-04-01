Snider Financial Group Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Snider Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after buying an additional 165,266 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,181. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $93.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

