Nvest Financial LLC Buys 1,301 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Nvest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.85. The company had a trading volume of 81,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,150. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.72 and a 200 day moving average of $248.93.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.