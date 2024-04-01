Nvest Financial LLC Acquires 525 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Nvest Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 103.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $523.40. 222,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $368.39 and a 52-week high of $536.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $515.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

