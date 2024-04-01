Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 350.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Galectin Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 52,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GALT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

