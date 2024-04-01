Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 350.82% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GALT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
