Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 56,700 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BELFA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.55. 5,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.82. The company has a market cap of $900.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.41. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $78.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 11.54%.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

