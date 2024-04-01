Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 56,700 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.
Bel Fuse Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of BELFA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.55. 5,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.82. The company has a market cap of $900.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.41. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $78.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 11.54%.
Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.01% of the company’s stock.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bel Fuse
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.