Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Short Interest Down 15.8% in March

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the February 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of BCSA stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $11.10. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,248. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $11.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 1,086.6% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 134,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 123,485 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

