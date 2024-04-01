Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $37,000 Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,589,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,554,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,399. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.01.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.