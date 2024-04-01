Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FELG traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $29.52. 127,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,437. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58.

