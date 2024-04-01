BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,900 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the February 29th total of 245,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BIOLASE by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

BIOL traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.19. 4,388,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,354,465. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

