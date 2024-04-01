Short Interest in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Grows By 17.6%

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the February 29th total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 722,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 550,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 138,097 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 429.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 46,538 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $241.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 423.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

