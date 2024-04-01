Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $91.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,480,524. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.09. The company has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

