apricus wealth LLC Acquires 23,225 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

apricus wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up 1.9% of apricus wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.04. The stock had a trading volume of 272,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,551. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $63.28.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -79.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tyson Foods

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.