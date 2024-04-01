apricus wealth LLC Acquires 23,225 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

apricus wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up 1.9% of apricus wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Price Performance
NYSE:TSN traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.04. The stock had a trading volume of 272,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,551. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $63.28.
Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -79.35%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
