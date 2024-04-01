Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $12.96 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,653 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after buying an additional 2,952,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after buying an additional 141,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.68.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 3.0 %

CMCSA traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.07. 5,769,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,041,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $167.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

