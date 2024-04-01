Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,977,000 after acquiring an additional 76,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,491,000 after acquiring an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,063. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.88. The company has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

