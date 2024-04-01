Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 3.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.09% of 3M worth $55,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of 3M by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 49.7% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $11,908,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M stock traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,450,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,700. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.74.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

