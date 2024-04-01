Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Buys 327 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.2% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $479.80. 3,153,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,262,791. The company has a market cap of $383.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $463.93 and a 200 day moving average of $430.90.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

