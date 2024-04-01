Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $12.51 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $12,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $57.28. 2,160,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,080. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.07. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

