StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 797 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $343.78. 482,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,234. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.98 and a one year high of $348.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
