StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 64,210 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,822,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 10.4% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.90. The company had a trading volume of 977,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,542. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.02 and a 200 day moving average of $164.94. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $127.47 and a 12 month high of $184.88.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

