SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Raised by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.1% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,027,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,650,381. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.73. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $208.73.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.